Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-135 in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being struck following a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-135 in Saline County on Thursday morning.

The initial crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 86. As authorities were beginning to respond to that incident, they received reports that a pedestrian had been hit near the crash site. KHP confirmed that the pedestrian hit, a man, was involved in the first crash and was walking “some distance away” from the crash.

CAUTION on southbound I-135 near milepost 86 in Saline county



At approximately 6:30am, KHP was notified of a two vehicle non-injury crash with one driver walking south from scene



Shortly afterwards an additional crash involving a pedestrian was reported resulting in a death pic.twitter.com/PYzHpzSHq1 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) June 30, 2022

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas as law enforcement investigates the circumstances behind both crashes.

