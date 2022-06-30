Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-135 in Saline County

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being struck following a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-135 in Saline County on Thursday morning.

The initial crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 86. As authorities were beginning to respond to that incident, they received reports that a pedestrian had been hit near the crash site. KHP confirmed that the pedestrian hit, a man, was involved in the first crash and was walking “some distance away” from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas as law enforcement investigates the circumstances behind both crashes.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work