Newman Regional Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months +

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health will soon start to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older.

On Thursday, June 30, Newman Regional Health says COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available for those aged 6 months and older starting Friday, July 1.

Newman Regional said the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children 6 months and older. It said the vaccines will be available by appointment only for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners patients.

The health network also noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available for those aged 18 years and older.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should call Newman Regional Health at 620-343-2376.

