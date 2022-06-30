Advertisement

Newman Regional Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months +

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health will soon start to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older.

On Thursday, June 30, Newman Regional Health says COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available for those aged 6 months and older starting Friday, July 1.

Newman Regional said the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children 6 months and older. It said the vaccines will be available by appointment only for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners patients.

The health network also noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available for those aged 18 years and older.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should call Newman Regional Health at 620-343-2376.

