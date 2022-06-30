Advertisement

McPherson Police arrest daycare provider

Tracy Barr
Tracy Barr(McPherson County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Police Department arrested a daycare provider, 47-year-old Tracy Barr, for suspicion of Aggravated Endangering a Child and Driving Under the Influence. State records show Barr owns the Golden Explorers facility in McPherson.

On Wednesday at 10:48 am, McPherson Police Officers responded to the 100 Block of South Park Street in McPherson, to a call of young children and a dog being unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old in the area. Officers determined the children had left a daycare in the 700 Block of East Kansas Avenue and walked to this area.

Officers contacted Barr and another child in the 700 Block of East Kansas Avenue. Officers took the children into protective custody and later released them to their parents or guardians. Officers arrested Barr for Aggravated Endangering a Child and Driving Under the Influence. Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail and her bond was set at $13,750.00. The McPherson Police Department has referred this incident to the Department of Children and Families and the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.

