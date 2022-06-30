Advertisement

Mayetta man arrested for high speed chase through Jackson Co.

Lucas Kitchkommie
Lucas Kitchkommie(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man is facing several charges connected to a high-speed chase Tuesday evening in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Lucas Michael Kitchkommie, 42, of Mayetta was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for aggravated assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence, driving while suspended, criminal littering, and interference with law enforcement.

Morse says his office received a report Tuesday night of a possible drunk driver, driving recklessly in a black Kia on US-75 north towards Jackson Co.

Morse said a deputy spotted Kitchkommie driving over 100 mph shortly after he entered Jackson Co. and attempted to pull him over.

Morse says Kitchkommie fled down US-75, then west on 158th Rd. then south near L Rd. Morse said the Kia drove through yards near an apartment complex before stopping on Buffalo Dr. where Kitchkommie was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say PBPB Police and KHP assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation

Latest News

Fork in the Road - 4Guys Bistro
Fork in the Road - 4Guys Bistro
Roy Williams inducted into National College Basketball Hall of Fame
Roy Williams to be inducted into National College Basketball Hall of Fame
Emporia State finds new Athletic Director
Emporia State finds new Athletic Director
Elijah, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Elijah