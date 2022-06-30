Mayetta man arrested for high speed chase through Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man is facing several charges connected to a high-speed chase Tuesday evening in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Lucas Michael Kitchkommie, 42, of Mayetta was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for aggravated assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence, driving while suspended, criminal littering, and interference with law enforcement.

Morse says his office received a report Tuesday night of a possible drunk driver, driving recklessly in a black Kia on US-75 north towards Jackson Co.

Morse said a deputy spotted Kitchkommie driving over 100 mph shortly after he entered Jackson Co. and attempted to pull him over.

Morse says Kitchkommie fled down US-75, then west on 158th Rd. then south near L Rd. Morse said the Kia drove through yards near an apartment complex before stopping on Buffalo Dr. where Kitchkommie was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say PBPB Police and KHP assisted with the incident.

