Manhattan small businesses to benefit from new Chamber health plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan small businesses are set to benefit from a new Chamber-driven health insurance benefits plan.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says it has entered a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas. It said the partnership conjoins 26 other local chambers across the state to offer an Association Health Plan called Chamber Blue of Kansas.

The Manhattan Chamber said all chambers involved realize and recognize that recruiting and retaining talent is crucial for businesses and industries of all sizes - especially small businesses. It said access to trusted health insurance benefits is critical to that success.

Statistics from the Small Business Administration indicate that small businesses are over 99.1% of all businesses in Kansas with a combined total of 605,147 employees.

The Chamber said an Associaiton Health Plan is a type of group medical insurance for organizations that allows smaller companies to access the health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage. Through this, it said small businesses, non-profits and organizations can come together to purchase insurance.

According to the Chamber, the move will allow more people in the pool, which lowers the risk across the pool and provides more health insurance options with potentially much more competitive premiums.

The Chamber also said BCBSKS has the largest provider network in Kansas with 99% of doctors in-network and 100% of hospitals in-network. It said it also provides a very robust package of health care solutions like the HealthyOptions program.

For more information about qualifications, click HERE.

