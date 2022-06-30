Lake Shawnee lowered to watch status for blue-green algae

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has lowered Lake Shawnee from blue-green algae warning status and placed it under watch status effective June 30.

According to KDHE, a watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Lake Shawnee was on the blue-green algae warning list for four consecutive weeks while KDHE and KDWP investigated the harmful algae bloom. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced they will reopen The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove for paddle boat rentals only beginning July 1.

The active advisories are as follows:

Warning

Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County

Crystal Lake, Anderson County (Added on June 30)

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Lake Scott State Park, Scott County (Added on June 30)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County (Elevated on June 30)

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County

Parsons Lake, Neosho County (Added on June 30)

Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick County (Added on June 30)

Watch

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (Lowered on June 30)

Melvern Lake, Osage County (Added on June 30)

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Norton Lake, Norton County (Added on June 30)

Pomona Lake, Osage County (Added on June 30)

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here.

