Kansas’ ‘Value Them Both’ amendment impacts several other state laws

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The national spotlight is still on Kansas after the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. In a little more than a month, Kansas voters get to decide the fate of abortion rights in the state by voting on an amendment to the state constitution.

Eyewitness News spoke with two organizations leading the fight on both sides who say this isn’t just about putting future abortion laws in place. The constitutional amendment would ultimately give lawmakers the power to pass laws to regulate abortions in the future, but they’re not the only laws that supporters and opponents have in mind. They’re also thinking about the 20-plus abortion-related laws already on the books.

Kansas’ history with abortion laws is lengthy, but the group Kansans For Life believes the state Supreme Court decision in 2019 to guarantee abortion as a right puts them all at risk. Last year, a Shawnee County district judge struck down a 2015 law that banned dilation and evacuation procedures.

“First, we need to restore some of those laws we’ve lost because of that (2019) Supreme Court ruling,” said Kansans For Life Director of Communications Danielle Underwood. “And that’s what we’re trying to correct with this (Value Them Both) amendment.”

In regard to other restrictions, Kansans For Constitutional Freedom, the group opposing the amendment, said it’s unlikely they’ll see the same fate.

“I understand peoples’ hesitation and belief there needs to be restrictions. And I would reassure them that there already are many restrictions on abortion in Kansas,” said Ashely All with Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

The opposition group pointed out it’s been more than three years since the state Supreme Court guaranteed abortion as a right in Kansas and besides striking down the dilation and evacuation procedures, multiple other restrictions remain in place, including 24-hour waiting periods and bans on abortion after 22 weeks.

“The Supreme Court did not say this was an unlimited right, they said it was a limited right to access abortions,” All said. “And if the state can show there are significant reasons to restrict, they will. And some of those have obviously remained in place.

Kansans For Life said August’s constitutional amendment vote is about more than what it allows lawmakers to do in the future. It’s about protected laws already passed. But Kansans For Constitutional Freedom expressed fear that it’s only a matter of time before lawmakers attempt an outright abortion ban, should the amendment pass.

