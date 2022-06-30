Kansas sued for 4/20 delta-8 raids seeking legislative, monetary relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against the State of Kansas by the owner of a company that was raided during the 4/20 delta-8 raids in Topeka which seeks legislative and monetary relief.

Court records indicate that Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, has sued the state of Kansas over its delta-8 laws. Specifically, the suit challenges the application of the definition of hemp or industrial hemp and efforts to prosecute Kansans for the possession or sale of hemp derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids and more that are legal under federal law.

The suit alleges that what is legal under federal law should also be legal under state law.

Records also indicate the suit challenges law enforcement’s authority to conduct raids and seize property under these laws following a string of raids and seizures on April 20.

Dines said in the suit that his company does not produce or cultivate hemp in the Sunflower State, all products he sells are purchased from suppliers in Colorado and then brought to Kansas. He also said every product sold containing delta-8 THC is produced in compliance with federal law and laws of the state where the hemp was cultivated.

The suit follows statewide raids in Kansas over the infamous 4/20, during which, Dines’ business was located in Shawnee Co. However, after the raids, the company relocated to Lawrence.

Court records indicate that on April 20, The Topeka Police Department narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed two search warrants at Daines’ store at 3124 SW 29th St. Officers claimed the search came after an undercover sale was made and sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation lab for testing, which found THC in the product but did not identify the amount.

Federally, the suit clarifies that delta-8 products are legal in the U.S. as long as the delta-9 THC concentration is no more than 0.3%.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 was introduced under the Trump administration and clarified the definition of hemp as a “plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis.”

However, the Conference Report for the legislation also states that “states and Tribal governments are authorized to put more restrictive parameters on the production of hemp, but are not authorized to alter the definition of hemp.”

The suit alleges that despite the clear federal directive and the Kansas Hemp Act’s requirement to conduct the law in the least restrictive way possible, that the state applies the laws differently as an excuse to criminalize hemp products.

In December, Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued an opinion that stated that all hemp products with more than 0.3% of any type of THC - regardless of the federal allowance for delta-8 - fall under a Schedule I drug in Kansas.

The plaintiff claimed the opinion was faulty as it fails to acknowledge the federal 2018 law which prohibits the alteration of the hemp definition, the AG fails to mention the “least restrictive” clause in the Kansas Hemp Act, and he omits the fact that the law bars officials from prohibiting the production, use or sale of any hemp product not prohibited by state or federal law. Thus, he claims the sale and use of delta-8 in Kansas is legal.

The suit seeks clarification between the state law and federal law regarding delta-8, injunctive relief, as well as monetary awards for Daines’ costs, incurred bringing the suit to action

