Kansas COVID cases continue slow climb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue a slow climb across Kansas.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly Wednesday update shows the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the 600-to-700 range this week. It was 500-to-600 last week.

The numbers put much of Kansas in the orange - or high zone - for incidence rates. However, cases are still way lower than the January and February Omicron spike, when Kansas had says with more than 10,000 new cases.

Health officials have been using two measurements over the past several months to determine COVID’s impact. CDC uses primarily case numbers to determine community transmission levels. That map puts much of Kansas in the red, or high zone. However, CDC’s community levels factor in things like hospitalization. Since those remain low, that map keeps most of the state in the green - or low - area. The latest map puts only Stevens, Wilson and Barber counties at high, with Douglas County among those at medium.

If you’ll be traveling, you can check the community levels in your destination here.

