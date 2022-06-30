Advertisement

Kansas AG applauds Supreme Court decision to limit EPA authority

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas AG has applauded the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to side with the states in a case to limit the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Thursday, June 30, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court found that Congress did not grant EPA unlimited authority to regulate emissions from power plants in West Virginia et al v. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Today we stopped the Biden administration from implementing its Green New Deal without approval from the people’s elected representatives in Congress,” Schmidt said. “Today’s ruling confirms that unelected Washington bureaucrats cannot write federal law to fit their preferences for energy production and the American economy without congressional authority. More broadly, this ruling is a victory for basic principles of democratic self-government and may one day be seen as a turning point in the decades-long fight to regain control over the ever-expanding federal bureaucracy.”

AG Schmidt said Kansas was a party to the state’s brief in the case.

To read a full copy of the decision, click HERE.

To read the state’s brief, click HERE.

