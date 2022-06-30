Helping Hands gives tips to keep your dog safe during the fireworks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While most of us enjoy the colorful booms lighting the sky on 4th of July, our furry friends might not.

“A lot of dogs do experience anxiety with fireworks,” said Emi Griess.

Griess with Helping Hands said one way to keep your dog secure and comfortable, is to give them a hug.

“There is a product called a thunder shirt, that kind of hugs your dog tightly and some dogs may even find comfort in being held. Your dog probably will show you what makes them the most comfortable, so may go and hide and in a secure space.”

Staying home with an anxious pet also is a good idea, but you can try some tricks if you’ll be away.

“Try to play some music, radio, or tv something that would help cover the sound and hopefully that brings their anxiety down too.”

Griess said watch for signs your dog is overwhelmed.

“Many of them will pant even if it’s not hot, just because they are stressed out. So, if they are inside in the air conditioning panting, that’s a sign. Or some just start to shiver and shake and those are the dogs that benefit from the thunder shirt and hug a little bit more. Or if you can’t find them and they have gone off and found a hiding spot that is different then normal, I would say those are good signs,” she says.

She says HHHS tends to see an increase in runaway pets over the holiday, saying it is one of its highest intake weeks of the entire year.

“We encourage to microchip their pets if they aren’t already and if they are microchipped make sure the contact information is up to date because it is always possible they can get out.”

HHHS is having a microchip sale the week before the holiday. The price is $15 per pet and you can call HHHS and set up a time. If they are booked this week, they can try to get you in the next.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.