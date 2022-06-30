Advertisement

Evergy warns no partnership with door-to-door rooftop solar panel salesman

New scam circulates NEK
FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that the company does not and has not partnered with any door-to-door rooftop solar panel salesman.

Evergy says it has received various reports from customers that a scam has circulated the area in which the scammer represents themself as a solar salesperson partnered with Evergy.

The company said it wanted customers to know these solar salespeople are not affiliated with Evergy. While staff may work with many solar companies in the service area, it said it does not partner with any of them to provide residential rooftop solar systems.

Evergy noted that some door-to-door or phone sales teams have informed customers that Evergy has sent someone to conduct a solar report, which is different than the scammers’ service offer of rooftop solar panels.

The company said if customers do wish to have solar panels installed on their rooftops, they can visit the Evergy website for a list of questions they should ask any solar installer. Customers can also reach out to the Evergy solar hotline at 816-242-5971.

For more information or the latest news from Evergy, click HERE.

For more information about rooftop solar panels for Evergy customers, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Latest News

From left, Mayor Mike Padilla, Lisa LaRue-Baker and Sarah Fizell stand in front of artwork in...
Public invited to view local art in Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla’s office
FILE
TPD to increase presence at red lights, intersections in July
QuoteWizard said Kansans are using 6% fewer gallons of gas than they did in 2021.
Study shows high gas prices, inflation impacting Kansans driving habits
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE regulations Thursday...
ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday
Larry Hines
71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant