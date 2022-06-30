Council Grove man arrested for explosives after drugs allegedly found

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars for criminal use of explosives after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 142 along U.S. Highway 77.

During the investigation, deputies said they found illegal drugs inside the vehicle and the driver, Thomas E. Fleeker, 53, of Council Grove, was arrested.

Deputies said Fleeker was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal use of explosives, criminal use of a weapon and a related traffic offense.

