Commission approves large raises for several Shawnee Co. officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of County Commission approved pay increases of 5% for themselves and 10% for other elected county employees Thursday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Election Commisioner Andrew Howell, and county Clerk Cyndi Beck are among several county employees who were given raises on the recommendation of the Commission as well as a wage study conducted by Evergreen Solutions.

Here is what the updated salaries for county employees will be:

10%, to $162,333, for District Attorney Mike Kagay.

10%, to $102,850, for election commissioner Andrew Howell.

10%, to $97,333, for Clerk Cyndi Beck.

10%, to $87,638, for Treasurer Larry Mah.

10%, to $81,418, for Register of Deeds Becky Nioce.

13.6%, to $124,999, for Sheriff Brian Hill.

Angela Lewis, Director of Human Resources for Shawnee County, said the pay increases are market adjustments.

“When we looked at the wage study we saw that we were about 5-7% behind for most of our employees, so the commission and wage study looked at that and made a thoughtful decision within the boundaries of the budget they had established,” she said.

Commissioners also approved a 5% raise for themselves at the meeting. Chair of Commissioners Aaron Mays, who previously earned a salary of $60,615, will now earn $63,729 per year. Other board members Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn will both receive an annual increase of their salary to nearly $58,000, up from the current $55,177.

The raises are set to take effect July 2.

