CDC reports 23 cases of Listeria in new outbreak, 22 seem to come from Fla.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC has recorded 23 reports of Listeria infections in a new outbreak, 22 of which seem to have come from Florida, with the outbreak source still unknown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on Thursday, June 30, staff started an investigation into a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections.

According to the CDC, 23 infections have been reported with the outbreak strain from 10 different states. It said nearly all those infected with the disease either live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick, however, the significance of that fact is not yet known.

Of those 23 infections, the CDC noted that 22 resulted in hospitalization and one resulted in the death of an Illinois resident. It also said five cases began during pregnancy and one of those resulted in the loss of the pregnancy.

The CDC also indicated that a specific food item has not yet been found to be the source of the outbreak.

The Centers said those who are pregnant, those who have newborns, those aged 65 and older or those with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for severe Listeria infection.

The CDC has advised those at high risk who show symptoms of infection - especially those who have recently traveled to Florida - to talk to a healthcare provider. It said healthcare providers should report listeriosis illnesses to their local health departments. It noted that information could help investigators solve the outbreak.

The CDC also said that Listeria can cause severe illness when the bacteria is spread beyond the gut into other parts of the body. It said those who are pregnant typically experience only a fever, fatigue and muscle aches, however, an infection can also lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection.

The Centers said those who are not pregnant and experience symptoms of Listeria infection could experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. It said severe illness usually starts within two weeks of eating contaminated food but could start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

