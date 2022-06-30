ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People with disabilities in Kansas will be able to save more money while retaining their eligibility for Social Security Income and Medicaid thanks to new ABLE regulations that are set to take effect Friday.

Kanas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE regulations Thursday morning at the Dialogue Coffee House, 4009 S.W. 29th.

The Kansas ABLE Savings Plan offers a tax-advantaged investment account to qualified individuals who have a disability or who are blind.

Contributions to the account can be made by the account’s owner, their employers, family members or friends.

According to the Kansas State Treasurer’s office, ABLE accounts are designed to help pay for the account owner’s “Qualified Disability Expenses,” which include education; housing; transportation; employment training and support; assistive technology; health; financial management; legal fees; funeral and burial expenses; and basic living expenses.

Individuals can only have $2,000 in “countable assets” to remain eligible for many means-tested benefits programs, such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid, according to the state treasurer’s office. This prevents many people from saving money above the $2,000 limit.

However, funds in an ABLE account will not affect eligibility for Social Security Income. ABLE savings accounts can have up to $100,000. The state treasurer’s office said allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save money for their future and improve their quality of life.

For more details, visit ks.savewithable.com.

