2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that the tarps were found with a single dead dog inside each tarp.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Animal Control Unit and detectives continue to investigate the incident. It also noted that the Shawnee Heights Fire District was called to help deputies on the scene.

