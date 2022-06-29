Wednesday night forecast: Hot and sunny again tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a pleasant start to the week, temperatures reached the low 90s in many places today. Thursday should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 90s under a mainly sunny sky. A cold front is forecast to move into north-central Kansas late Thursday evening, and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night, mainly near and north of I-70.

Rain may linger into Friday morning before another round of showers and storms develops during the afternoon. Occasional thunderstorms are possible Friday night through Saturday night, but it will not be raining the entire time in any one location. The activity should be more isolated on Sunday. Severe weather is not anticipated with the storms through the weekend, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. With clouds and rain in the area, temperatures are forecast to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday through Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected for Independence Day. The air will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and peak heat index values near 100°. Winds should be breezy out of the south through Monday evening, which may help clear the smoke from fireworks quickly.

Hot weather is forecast to continue through the middle of next week with highs in the mid 90s through Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 94. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Low 70. Chance of rain 30%.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. High 88. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. High 85. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. High 88. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. High 94. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

