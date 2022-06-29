Wednesday forecast: Heating up as sunny skies continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After many spots enjoyed highs in the 80s for the past couple days, get ready for 90s to return. The good news is the humidity won’t be too bad despite it increasing slightly the rest of the week.

Heat indices today/tomorrow could be up to 3° warmer than the actual temperatures but by Friday heat indices may be closer to 4-5° warmer than the temperatures but by that time it will be cooler than Thursday. The higher concern will be Monday through Wednesday when highs reach the 90s with higher humidity.

Confidence remains high the highest chance of rain for the holiday weekend will be Saturday with the lowest chance on the 4th of July. While it’s still not a 0% chance of rain on Monday, the models are trending mostly sunny skies which will lead to slightly hotter temperatures than expected the past couple days. Combine that with humidity expected by the 4th, it’s going to be a bit uncomfortable and even dangerous if you’re not hydrating properly with heat indices easily reaching the triple digits and could even reach 105° for heat advisory criteria.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the 90s, low-mid 90s east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 90s toward central KS. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

While the majority of storms will remain in Nebraska Thursday night, there is a chance some storms could impact areas near the Nebraska border. Highest risk will remain in north-central KS. With more clouds behind a weak cold front, highs will be slightly cooler Friday with mid 80-low 90s. Models differ on how widespread rain will be Friday so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

The chance for rain increases Friday night and continues through Saturday night before becoming more hit and miss Sunday and yes even into Monday.

Taking Action:

As temperatures continue to heat up through tomorrow, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen and keep your pets in mind.

Rain will be increasing through the day Friday with the best chance of rain by Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The rain chance winds down Sunday into Monday for the rest of the holiday weekend. If you are making any outdoor plans, you’ll likely want to consider a Plan B for Friday night and Saturday but keep your plans Sunday and Monday however be ready to adjust your plans if the forecast changes for any part of the holiday weekend, especially on Sunday.

Next week will likely be in the 90s with some triple digits for most of the week with higher humidity than today/tomorrow so be ready for that as you head back to work after the holidays.

Hail/wind risk with any storms Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

