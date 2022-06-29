VA telehealth site opening soon in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting an open house at American Legion Post Ball-McColm Post 5 in Emporia to showcase its new ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) site.

The grand opening event will be held on July 6 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and will be free and available to all veterans as well as their family members and caregivers.

The new site will allow veterans who receive care through the VA system to meet with their healthcare providers closer to home. The open house will demonstrate a private appointment using the new state-of-the-art telehealth equipment.

“I hope that we can be a flagship and an example of what this can do for Veterans across the country,” said Clay Childs, Post 5 commander.

An ATLAS pod, designed using Phillips will be large enough to fit both a veteran and their caregiver while also being equipped with high-speed internet. The VA said these ATLAS sites will offer services that do not require hands-on exams, such as primary care and mental health care.

In addition to the Emporia site, there are 12 operational ATLAS sites across the country. To learn more about ATLAS, click here.

