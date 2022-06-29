Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after three separate criminal cases involving firearms, drugs, or both.

The Topeka Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers from the community policing unit had been patrolling the area of Walmart East at 1301 SW 37th St. when they saw a resident they knew had warrants out for her arrest.

Officers said they made contact with the woman, identified as Cassie Holden, 31, of Topeka, and arrested her. She had also allegedly been found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm.

TPD said Holden was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for:

Shawnee Co. Warrant

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Then, around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers said they saw a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Ave. When they ran the license plate, they found it did not belong to the car it was on.

Officers said they stopped the car and made contact with two occupants. During the investigation, they said they requested a K9 be deployed.

Along with the K9′s help, officers said they found two firearms in the vehicle along with drugs.

TPD said the driver had been cited for several traffic-related infractions and was released. However, the passenger, Jazmene Hicks, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

About two hours later, around 3 a.m., officers said they were then called to the 5100 block of SW 29th St. with reports of a robbery. Nearly 10 minutes later, they said officers were also called to the 900 block of SW Oakley St. with another robbery report.

Officers said the description of both robbery cases were similar and the timeframe had been consistent with the time to get from one place to the other. In both incidents, they also said the victims had reported the suspect produced a firearm.

TPD said no injuries were reported by either robbery victim.

Officers said they followed leads that led them to the 5800 block of SW Turnberry Ct. where they found Shaolin Love, 25, of Topeka. Love was booked into jail on two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information about the three cases should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or report it anonymously to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

