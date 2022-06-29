Advertisement

St. Luke’s locations resume offering emergency contraception following Missouri abortion ban

St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from criminal prosecution, following Missouri's trigger law on abortion going into effect.(KCTV5)
By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After initially stating its Missouri hospitals would not provide emergency contraception following last week’s state abortion ban, St. Luke’s Health System stated it will resume offering the service “under new protocols.”

The hospital system, based in Kansas City, confirmed to KCTV5 News on Tuesday night it was making the move to protect its doctors from liability and any potential criminal prosecution.

But after reviewing information from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which said state “law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception,” the health system reversed course.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe vs. Wade, a 1973 decision that established the federal right to an abortion.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse that ruling kicks the decision down to individual states to determine how restrictive or relaxed their abortion policies should be. Several states, including Missouri, had “trigger laws” in effect to severely restrict or ban abortion in the case of a Roe vs. Wade reversal.

Missouri makes an abortion exception for the health of the mother but otherwise bans abortion procedures. Friday’s Supreme Court ruling did not change any laws or policies in Kansas, as the Kansas Supreme Court decided two years ago that a right to an abortion is covered by its state constitution. That could change in August when Kansans get the option to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment nullifying the state Supreme Court’s decision. That could open the door for the state legislature to pass abortion restrictions or an abortion ban.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas
FILE
KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

Latest News

Sick plants could receive help from experts.
Shawnee Co. Master Gardeners share tips to mend sick plants
Some phones will issue a warning if they're too hot. This is the heat warning on an iPhone.
AT&T gives tips to keep phones cool as summer heats up
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Colton Donner
Paola man sentenced to 2+ years in prison for racially-motivated threats
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Delores E. Sauvage, 58, of Onaga, struck a field entrance and...
Onaga woman injured in wreck after vehicle goes airborne