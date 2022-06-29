Shawnee Co. Master Gardeners share tips to mend sick plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To ensure your plants stay healthy in the summer heat, K-State’s Research and Extension Department opened a sick plant clinic in Topeka for one day only.

The clinic was held at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall on 21st and Fairlawn Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Plant lovers who attended were able to receive a free diagnosis, plant and treatment advice for their sick plants from experts.

According to Katherine Miller, the master gardener coordinator, says that having experts available to help anyone with their plant’s needs is key to a plant’s health or agricultural health.

“I definitely think it is important that the public can speak to experts because it is just more reassuring basically,” said Miller. “When you talk to an expert in that field you feel a lot more taken care of and you feel heard, and I think that’s important.”

Miller also said it was nice to have the event hosted in-person again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it is definitely important now as the pandemic is kind of curving off a little bit, we have all missed that human interaction really bad in the last few years,” according to Miller. “So, it has been all online learning, webinars, zoom, which is great that we still have those things, but having someone to actually see and speak to and ask questions candidly is a lot different than what we have experience in the last few years, and I think that’s really nice.”

K-State’s Research Department also has an extension master gardener page filled with information about plants to properly care for them. To learn how to collect plant and pest samples, click here.

