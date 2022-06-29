Roy Williams to be inducted into National College Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former KU men’s basketball coach will be formally inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, as announced by the Hall on Wednesday.

Williams will be the third Jayhawk to receive the honor, alongside Danny Manning (2008), and Clyde Lovellette (2012).

He coached at Kansas for 15 seasons, leading the Jayhawks to five Big Eight and four Big 12 regular season titles, and four Final Fours (1991, 1993, 2002, 2003).

After his time in Lawrence, he was the head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina, for 18 seasons, leading the Tar Heels to five Final Fours and three NCAA titles. He is the only coach in NCAA history to win over 400 games at two different schools.

Over the span of his coaching career, he accumulated a 903-264 overall record before retiring in 2021. Those 903 wins are the third most of any Division 1 coach. He held a 418-101 record at Kansas.

Some of Williams’ accolades include being named the AP Coach of the Year in 2002, Naismith Coach of the Year in 1997, an induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007, and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Williams was a part of the founding class when the Hall opened in 2006. He was also recently named to the Kansas Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and will be inducted this October.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.