Advertisement

RCPD searches for leads in fraud, theft cases involving Apple products

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for leads in separate fraud and theft cases that both involved Apple products.

The Riley County Police Department says at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers were called to the 700 block of Crestwood Dr. with reports of fraud.

Officers said the victim, a 33-year-old female, reported that a 33-year-old female suspect had used her credit card to purchase more than $1,100 worth of Apple products.

About 45 minutes later, around 5:15 p.m., officers said they were then called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. with reports of theft. When they arrived, they said a 22-year-old female had reported that her Macbook Pro was stolen after it had been delivered to her apartment.

RCPD said the estimated dollar loss in the second case was around $1,400.

RCPD has not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas
FILE
KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home
Teacher onboard Amtrak describes derailment
Teacher describes Amtrak derailment “Looks like a bomb went off”
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene

Latest News

Sick plants could receive help from experts.
Sick plant clinic held
Holden, Hicks, Love
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Topeka train tracks
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
Lawrence Police Department
Lawrence man sentenced to 3+ years in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old