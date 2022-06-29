RCPD searches for leads in fraud, theft cases involving Apple products

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for leads in separate fraud and theft cases that both involved Apple products.

The Riley County Police Department says at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers were called to the 700 block of Crestwood Dr. with reports of fraud.

Officers said the victim, a 33-year-old female, reported that a 33-year-old female suspect had used her credit card to purchase more than $1,100 worth of Apple products.

About 45 minutes later, around 5:15 p.m., officers said they were then called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. with reports of theft. When they arrived, they said a 22-year-old female had reported that her Macbook Pro was stolen after it had been delivered to her apartment.

RCPD said the estimated dollar loss in the second case was around $1,400.

RCPD has not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.