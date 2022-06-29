RCPD searches for alleged crossbow, kitchen mixer thieves

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for three men who allegedly stole a crossbow, speaker, a craft-cutting machine and a mixer from Walmart.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers were called to Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft.

Officers said three unknown male suspects allegedly stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker, Cricut Maker 3 and KitchenAid mixer from the retail giant. The estimated dollar loss was listed at around $1,770.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or contact the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

