RCPD searches for alleged crossbow, kitchen mixer thieves

FILE - RCPD
FILE - RCPD(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for three men who allegedly stole a crossbow, speaker, a craft-cutting machine and a mixer from Walmart.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers were called to Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft.

Officers said three unknown male suspects allegedly stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker, Cricut Maker 3 and KitchenAid mixer from the retail giant. The estimated dollar loss was listed at around $1,770.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or contact the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

