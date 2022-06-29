Advertisement

RCPD reports 66 vehicle thefts in 2022

9 cases include stolen firearms
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.(pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After 66 reports and counting, Riley County officers have urged residents to lock their cars and take belongings inside with them - especially guns.

The Riley County Police Department says officers have filed 66 reports of thefts from cars in the county since the start of 2022. Nine of the 66 included stolen firearms, and of those, eight showed no sign of forced entry - which means they were most likely left unlocked.

RCPD has urged residents to remember to lock their cars and take possessions inside - especially guns.

Officers said they continue to see cases like this in the county and most of the time, the crime could be easily prevented by locking doors and taking belongings inside.

