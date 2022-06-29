RCPD officers search for man with theft warrant out for his arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are searching for a man with a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear for theft.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that officers are looking for Brandon Norris on a Failure to Appear warrant for theft which holds a total bond of $20,000.

RCPD said Norris stands at about 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Norris’ whereabouts should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

