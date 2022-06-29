Advertisement

Police-community relations commission puts finishing touches on recommendations

From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and city councilwomen Sylvia...
From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and city councilwomen Sylvia Ortiz and Karen Hiller on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall put the finishing touches on recommendations to the police-community relations report that will be taken up by the city council at its meetings on July 5 and 12.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After beginning its work following the tumultuous summer of 2020, the city of Topeka’s police-community relations committee on Wednesday afternoon placed the finishing touches on its list of recommendations.

The City Council will discuss the recommendations at its July 5 meeting.

Action is scheduled to be taken at the City Council’s meeting on the following Tuesday, July 12.

Members of the public are invited to speak at both of the meetings.

Committee members Mayor Mike Padilla and city councilwomen Sylvia Ortiz and Karen Hiller discussed the document at a 23-minute meeting on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

The final document is to be reviewed by the city’s legal department in advance of being taken up by the City Council next week.

Mayor Mike Padilla praised the work of Ortiz, who was chairwoman of the committee, for her thoroughness in addressing concerns brought forth by the public.

The committee also heard from experts on police-community relations during its 18-month process.

Though other issues may need to be addressed in coming months, Ortiz said at Wednesday meeting that it was time to wrap up the committee’s work.

“At some point,” she said, “we’ve got to bring this to a close.”

Ortiz said she and other city councilwomen expected additional comments and suggestions from the public.

Among areas addressed by the committee: the Topeka Police Department’s school resource officers; no-knock warrants; use of force; content of officer training; civilian input in training; civilian oversight; and employment decisions.

