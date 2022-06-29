Advertisement

Patriots WR Malcolm Perry hosts youth football camp at Fort Riley

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs in the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs in the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Annapolis, M.D. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)(WITN)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Patriots wide receiver and former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry hosted a football camp for military kids at Fort Riley on Wednesday.

Perry, a former military kid himself, found his love for football at a youth camp just like this one when he was younger. He’s now giving back just like the NFL players who did so for him.

“My whole life has been military,” he said. “It’s been a dream come true, but this is where it started. It’s awesome to get back and come full circle.”

Given Perry’s standing as a former military kid, the kids at the camp were able to identify with him in a special way, as he understands the challenges military kids face.

“It means a lot. I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for guys coming back and giving back to me,” he said. “It’s kinda more fun for me I imagine than it is for the kids maybe.”

For the kids, these camps provide an opportunity to momentarily forget about any hardships they may be facing, and just have fun learning some football from an NFL player.

“Growing up I had at least one parent overseas for the majority of my childhood, so I know how hard it is missing your parent overseas, or the long hours they have at work,” said Perry. “The military is a dangerous thing in itself. So just worrying about that, having something to take your mind off of that and having a little fun is important as a kid.”

Perry signed autographs for kids in attendance at the end of the day, and the two-day camp will conclude on Thursday at noon.

