Paola man sentenced to 2+ years in prison for racially-motivated threats

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after he threatened a Black man and told him Paola was a “white town.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, June 29, Colton Donner, 27, of Paola, was sentenced to 27 months - 2.25 years - in prison and 18 months - 1.5 years - on supervised release after his conviction for threatening a Black man with a knife because of his race.

“Racially-motivated threats and violence have no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “This sentence should send a strong message to perpetrators of violent hate-fueled acts that they will be held accountable for their crimes. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure living in their communities, without being subject to racially-motivated crimes seeking to drive them from their homes or neighborhoods.”

The office said Donner committed the crime to intimidate and interfere with the man’s right to fair housing.

“All Americans have the freedom to decide where they want to live, and to do so without fear of being threatened because of their race,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Hopefully this prison sentence will deter those who would commit acts of racial discrimination and violence by illustrating the Justice Department’s steadfast resolve to prosecute these crimes.”

Court documents indicate that on Sept. 11, 2019, Donner was driving through a residential area of Paola when he was the victim walking on the sidewalk. He stopped the car, got out and approached the victim as he brandished a knife. He then threatened the man, yelled racial slurs and told the victim that Paola is a “white town.”

“Every individual has the right to occupy a home free from racial discrimination, yet the defendant targeted the victim for no other reason than the victim’s race,” said Special Agent in Charge Dayoub. “The defendant’s actions directly undermined the victim’s right to reside in a community in Paola, and to enjoy the protections afforded under the federal civil rights act. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for this type of fear and intimidation and are committed to protecting residents regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin or familial status.”

Donner pleaded guilty to the crimes in February 2022.

The office noted that the case was investigated by the Paola Police Department and the Kansas City Field Office of the FBI.

