Onaga woman injured in wreck after vehicle goes airborne

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Onaga woman sustained suspected serious injuries after her vehicle hit a field entrance and went airborne around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Delores E. Sauvage, 58, of Onaga, was driving a 1995 Cadillac DeVille northbound on K-63 when she left the road to the east, struck a field entrance and then went “airborne for some distance.”

KHP said the Cadillac came to rest on its front.

Sauvage was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment. Officials say she was wearing a seatbelt.

