New admissions rules for Kansas attorneys to take effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has updated the rules of admission for attorneys in the Sunflower State to allow online applications and drop outdated requirements.

The Kansas Supreme Court says on Wednesday, June 29, it adopted updated rules which govern attorney admissions to pave the way for a streamlined process including an online application form for those who seek admission to the Kansas bar, a restricted license or an intern permit.

The Court said Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed Administrative Order 2022-RL-055 which adopts Supreme Court Rules 700-726 and repeals Rules 701-723. It said the order follows a vast review and overhaul of the rules and a public comment period.

According to the Court, the updated rules were restyled to match other court rules and were reordered to better match how an application moves through the admissions process. It said amendments also dropped outdated requirements and codified practices that already exist.

The Court said the process to update the rules took place at the same time a new online attorney admissions application had been developed. It said the online application replaces the paper process for those who seek admission to the Kansas bar, a restricted license or a legal intern permit.

The Court noted that the new online application is still in testing and should be ready to use ahead of the Oct. 1 filing deadline for the February 2023 bar exam. It said the application will allow for more electronic communication - including sending character reference forms by email directly from the system.

The Court indicated that other substantive changes in the updated rules include:

Outdated provisions which precluded admission based on an applicant’s failure to achieve a passing score on a prior bar exam and required termination of a single-employer restricted license when an applicant did not get a passing score on the bar exam have been eliminated.

An applicant will be allowed for admission by examination to take the bar while the character and fitness investigation remains pending.

The timeframe for an applicant to apply for admission by Uniform Bar Examination score transfer has been increased from 36 months to 60 months.

The unauthorized practice of law has been made a consideration during a character and fitness investigation instead of an absolute bar to admission by reciprocity.

The standard of review during a character witness and fitness hearing has been clarified.

The Court noted that the updated rules will take effect on July 1.

