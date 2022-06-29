LPD investigates six cases near elementary school after teen shot in foot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are investigating six cases involving paintballs and gunshots that may be related which all happened within blocks of an elementary school.

After a 17-year-old emerged with a shooting injury in a Lawrence ER on Monday night, June 27, the Lawrence Police Department says officers have opened six investigations into cases that could be related.

LPD said on Monday night, the 17-year-old had sought treatment for a non-life-threatening wound after they were shot in the foot. Officers said they received this report as they were investigating reports of the sounds of gunshots around 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Louisiana St.

During this investigation, officers said they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the roof as well as shell casings in the area.

Officers also said they were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. just after 1 a.m. with reports of a small black passenger car shooting at homes with a paintball gun.

About an hour and a half later, around 2:30 a.m., officers said they received another report of multiple gunshots in the 2700 block of Belle Haven Dr. In this case witnesses had reported walking around Broken Arrow Elementary - just blocks away from the first shooting report - when they heard what they believed to be paintball fire - not gunfire.

Officers said they did not find evidence of either gunshots or paintball fire in the area of the school, however, they did find paintball remnants and casings at several places within Broken Arrow Park.

LPD said less than 10 minutes later, residents reported a group of residents in their late teens or early 20s in three separate vehicles who were yelling at each other in the 1600 block of Haskell Ave. One suspect possibly had an airsoft gun.

Officers said a witness told them they heard the suspects discussing shooting each other and shots from the airsoft gun had then been fired.

Lastly, LPD said officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Atherton with reports of popping noises and when they arrived, they had found the remnants of more paintballs.

Lawrence Police said on Tuesday night that they believe all 6 cases could be related to the teen shooting victim.

If anyone has information about any of the incidents, they should call 785-843-TIPS to report it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.