Lawrence Police search for suspect who stole man’s only means of transportation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police continue to search for the suspect who stole a man’s only means of transportation, vandalized it and ditched it in a local park.

The Lawrence Police Department asked residents in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, June 28, to keep an eye out for a specialty bicycle used as a resident’s only means of transportation.

LPD said around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the man told officers he left the bike outside the IHOP near 31st and Iowa St. to quickly run inside for a drink. When he came out, he said he saw someone riding away on it. He called for the person to stop, however, the suspect continued to steal the bike.

On Tuesday, officers said a resident reported seeing the bike being pushed into the woods near Sandra Shaw Park at 110 Maine St. They said they searched the area and found the bike nearby, however, it had been spray-painted and was missing a back chain and basket.

LPD noted that the bicycle is back in the owner’s possession.

Officers said the victim was unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect, however, they do still remain on the hunt.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call LPD at 785-832-7509.

