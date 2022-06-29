Lawrence man sentenced to 3+ years in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the accidental shooting death of a Lawrence 2-year-old has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for leaving the stolen handgun in reach of children.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says that on Monday, June 27, Bishop Mendoza was sentenced to 38 months - 3.2 years - in prison for the accidental shooting death of 2-year-old Legend King.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden told 13 NEWS that Mendoza had been convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Endangering a Child for the accidental shooting. He had also been accused of putting a nearly 4-year-old boy in danger who was also in the home.

On Sept. 17, 2021, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. with reports of an accidental shooting. When officers arrived they said they found a child had found a firearm in the home and Legend had been fatally shot.

Seiden said Mendoza was sentenced to 32 months - 2.6 years - on the Involuntary Manslaughter county and 6 months on the additional charge. The sentences were ordered to run one after the other.

The Deputy DA also told 13 NEWS that Legend’s family opposed Mendoza’s sentence, which the State did take into account. However, he said the firearm used in the shooting had been reported stolen and Mendoza had stowed it between two couch cushions - where it was easy for the children to get ahold of.

“This tragic incident is a precise example of why this office takes illegal firearm possession so seriously,” said District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Seiden noted that Mendoza had previously been warned by the homeowner that he was not allowed to have a gun in the presence of the children.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.