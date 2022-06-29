KU star Jalen Wilson ready to take next step for upcoming year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson has dipped his toes into the NBA Draft the last two years, ultimately pulling out and returning to KU. The redshirt junior wants to showcase what he can do this season to get to that NBA level.

Wilson averaged 11.1 points a game and 7.4 rebounds per game last year while shooting 46 percent from the floor.

A big name once again returning to Allen Fieldhouse after Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun got drafted June 23.

Wilson says both of them were huge leaders and now it’s his turn to take on that role in which he says the team will be special again.

”Being able to learn from both of those guys, obviously with them in the NBA, I just saw what it takes to get there and just going through that process and also teaching these younger guys that they’re going to be the next class Jalen, CB, Och, kind of wave so just to help them as a I move on,” Wilson said at Washburn University basketball camp Tuesday.

Wilson went on to say there will be some players that will surprise others like Zach Clemence and KJ Adams Jr.

Incoming freshman Zuby Ejiofor who also attended the camp and said how vocal Wilson is and how he will help in his transition.

“Just taking pointers every single day and just trusting my skill set as well. I know for a fact I’ll do what it takes to get those playing times and just listening to the coaches and hearing what they have to say and I’m just going to be me and hopefully make an impact this year but if not this year next year as well,” Ejiofor said.

