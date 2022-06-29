KBI identifies victim in fatal TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Topeka Amtrak Station has been identified as Christopher Kelley.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Wednesday, June 29, agents identified the man killed in the Friday, June 24, Topeka Police Department officer-involved shooting as Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka.

On Friday morning, TPD said officers were called to the Amtrak Station at 410 SE Holliday St. with reports of an armed man approaching an employee. When officers responded, they found the man, identified as Kelley, and attempted to deescalate the situation with peaceful resolutions.

However, TPD said as officers attempted to get Kelley to drop the knife, he continued to cut himself several times. He then stood up and charged officers with the knife when officers discharged their firearms.

TPD said officers immediately rendered aid to Kelley and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

KBI said the investigation remains ongoing. When the investigation has concluded, it said agents will turn the findings over to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay for review.

