Advertisement

KBI identifies victim in fatal TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard

Topeka Police officers fatally shot a man who they say charged them with a knife after an hour...
Topeka Police officers fatally shot a man who they say charged them with a knife after an hour of negotiating. It happened on BNSF tracks near 4th and Holiday in Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Topeka Amtrak Station has been identified as Christopher Kelley.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Wednesday, June 29, agents identified the man killed in the Friday, June 24, Topeka Police Department officer-involved shooting as Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka.

On Friday morning, TPD said officers were called to the Amtrak Station at 410 SE Holliday St. with reports of an armed man approaching an employee. When officers responded, they found the man, identified as Kelley, and attempted to deescalate the situation with peaceful resolutions.

However, TPD said as officers attempted to get Kelley to drop the knife, he continued to cut himself several times. He then stood up and charged officers with the knife when officers discharged their firearms.

TPD said officers immediately rendered aid to Kelley and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

KBI said the investigation remains ongoing. When the investigation has concluded, it said agents will turn the findings over to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay for review.

TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Topeka Police officers used bean bag rounds and other less-lethal methods to try to subdue a man, before they fatally shot him.

KBI still working to identify man fatally shot by Topeka Police

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they still are working to identify the man who was shot and killed Friday by Topeka Police officers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas
FILE
KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home
Teacher onboard Amtrak describes derailment
Teacher describes Amtrak derailment “Looks like a bomb went off”
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene

Latest News

Joshua Haynes
Funeral services held for fallen Linn Co. firefighter
FILE - RCPD
RCPD searches for alleged crossbow, kitchen mixer thieves
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Lon Kruger to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Roy Williams to be inducted into National College Basketball Hall of Fame