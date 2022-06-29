Kansas among states where employers struggle least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be among the states where employers have struggled the least to hire new employees.

With the labor force participation rate dipping to one of the lowest in decades, WalletHub.com says it released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.

In order to see which states are able to hire more than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 37th overall with a job openings rate for the latest month at 7.4% and a job openings rate for the past year at 6.28%.

Kansas’ border states seem to struggle a little more in the employment department. The report ranked them as follows:

State Job Openings Rate for the Latest Month Job Openings Rate for the Latest 12 Months Missouri - 34 7.4% 6.83% Colorado - 30 7.5% 7.22% Oklahoma - 29 7.7% 6.75% Nebraska - 27 7.8% 6.73%

The study found the states that have struggled the most to hire are as follows:

Alaska Kentucky Georgia Montana Iowa

The study also found the states that have struggled the least to hire are as follows:

New York Washington, D.C. Connecticut New Jersey Pennsylvania

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

