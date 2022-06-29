K-State releases new drink for fans
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new drink of choice for K-State fans will soon hit the shelves.
School officials say they’ve partnered with Boot Hill Distillery to launch their new “EMAW Vodka.” According to school leaders, EMAW Vodka is gluten-free and is 80-proof with an alcohol by volume of 40 percent. On the palate, EMAW Vodka has tastes of roasted sweet corn, black pepper with a creamy mouth-feel and hints of blood orange and vanilla.
Each bottle purchased helps support K-State and an alumni-owned Kansas company.
