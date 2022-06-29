Advertisement

K-State releases new drink for fans

K-State drops new vodka called "EMAW" after partnership with Boot Hill Distillery
K-State drops new vodka called "EMAW" after partnership with Boot Hill Distillery(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new drink of choice for K-State fans will soon hit the shelves.

School officials say they’ve partnered with Boot Hill Distillery to launch their new “EMAW Vodka.” According to school leaders, EMAW Vodka is gluten-free and is 80-proof with an alcohol by volume of 40 percent. On the palate, EMAW Vodka has tastes of roasted sweet corn, black pepper with a creamy mouth-feel and hints of blood orange and vanilla.

Each bottle purchased helps support K-State and an alumni-owned Kansas company.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates after a college basketball game against North Carolina in...
KU star Jalen Wilson ready to take next step for upcoming year
FILE - Miami Fusion's Tyrone Marshall (15) assists Kansas City Wizards' Scott Vermillion after...
Ex-Sporting KC player Vermillion had CTE, a 1st in MLS
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU’s National Championship game among ESPYS 2022 “Best Game”
From left, Brooklyn Nets' Markel Brown, Thaddeus Young, CEO Brett Earmark and Atkinson's wife...
Big 12 Conference might have new commissioner