K-State adds another player to Jerome Tang’s roster

Tyeki Greene is set to join Kansas State's men's basketball program
Tyeki Greene is set to join Kansas State's men's basketball program
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New head coach Jerome Tang is putting the finishing touches to his roster for the upcoming season and he adds one more to the list.

Tyeki Greene is now the 11th player on Tang’s roster. He redshirted last season at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. In his sophomore campaign, he improved his numbers by averaging 14 points a game and 8.1 rebounds a game.

He also played at Manhattan College in Bronx, New York City where he averaged 9.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per contest. He shot 43 percent from the floor but dramatically increased that at Stony Brook to 52 percent.

Greene announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

