Gas prices slightly lower as Fourth of July holiday weekend nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Wednesday was $4.86, according to AAA. That’s down 2 cents from the $4.88 on Tuesday; down nine cents from the $4.95 a week ago; but still up 25 cents from a month ago.

A year ago, unleaded was selling for an average of $3.10 per gallon nationwide, which is $1.76 per gallon cheaper than Wednesday’s prices.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, averaged $5.78 per gallon nationwide on Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday and down 3 cents from the $5.81 of a week ago. Diesel fuel on Wednesday was up 26 cents from the $5.52 a gallon a month ago and was up $2.54 cents per gallon over the $3.24 of a year ago.

In Kansas on Wednesday, AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $4.58, which is 28 cents below the national average. The state average Wednesday was down a penny over Tuesday’s price of $4.59 but was still up 46 cents over the $4.12 of a month ago and was up $1.71 cents from the $2.87 of a year ago.

Diesel fuel in Kansas, meanwhile, was going for an average of $5.36 per gallon on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday but down one cent from the $5.37 of a week ago. Diesel fuel in Kansas was up 28 cents over the $5.08 per gallon a month ago and up $2.27 over the $3.09 per gallon a year ago.

In Topeka, prices for unleaded gasoline on Wednesday ranged from $4.39 to $4.65, according to GasBuddy.com.

Diesel fuel in Topeka was available Wednesday for between $5.09 and $6.00 per gallon, GasBuddy reports.

According to a report from AAA earlier this week, a drop in the global price of oil helped lower the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel for a second week in a row.

Economic fears of a potential global recession led to less demand for oil, dropping the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 this past week.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

