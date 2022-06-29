Advertisement

Gas prices slightly lower as Fourth of July holiday weekend nears

Fuel prices are down slightly as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.
Fuel prices are down slightly as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Wednesday was $4.86, according to AAA. That’s down 2 cents from the $4.88 on Tuesday; down nine cents from the $4.95 a week ago; but still up 25 cents from a month ago.

A year ago, unleaded was selling for an average of $3.10 per gallon nationwide, which is $1.76 per gallon cheaper than Wednesday’s prices.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, averaged $5.78 per gallon nationwide on Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday and down 3 cents from the $5.81 of a week ago. Diesel fuel on Wednesday was up 26 cents from the $5.52 a gallon a month ago and was up $2.54 cents per gallon over the $3.24 of a year ago.

In Kansas on Wednesday, AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $4.58, which is 28 cents below the national average. The state average Wednesday was down a penny over Tuesday’s price of $4.59 but was still up 46 cents over the $4.12 of a month ago and was up $1.71 cents from the $2.87 of a year ago.

Diesel fuel in Kansas, meanwhile, was going for an average of $5.36 per gallon on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday but down one cent from the $5.37 of a week ago. Diesel fuel in Kansas was up 28 cents over the $5.08 per gallon a month ago and up $2.27 over the $3.09 per gallon a year ago.

In Topeka, prices for unleaded gasoline on Wednesday ranged from $4.39 to $4.65, according to GasBuddy.com.

Diesel fuel in Topeka was available Wednesday for between $5.09 and $6.00 per gallon, GasBuddy reports.

According to a report from AAA earlier this week, a drop in the global price of oil helped lower the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel for a second week in a row.

Economic fears of a potential global recession led to less demand for oil, dropping the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 this past week.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

