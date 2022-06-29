Advertisement

Funeral services held for fallen Linn Co. firefighter

Joshua Haynes
Joshua Haynes(Bethany Fornelli)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The funeral service for a fallen Kansas volunteer firefighter took place Wednesday morning at Pleasanton High School.

Joshua Haynes, 35, passed away last week from injuries he sustained while battling a fire at a chiropractic office. Haynes will be laid to rest at Pleasanton cemetery.

Haynes began his career as a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old and served Pleasanton as well as other surrounding areas in east-central Kansas for over 17 years.

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities on June 29, in honor of Haynes.

To make a contribution to the Memorial, click here.

