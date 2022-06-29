Funeral services held for fallen Linn Co. firefighter

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The funeral service for a fallen Kansas volunteer firefighter took place Wednesday morning at Pleasanton High School.

Joshua Haynes, 35, passed away last week from injuries he sustained while battling a fire at a chiropractic office. Haynes will be laid to rest at Pleasanton cemetery.

Haynes began his career as a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old and served Pleasanton as well as other surrounding areas in east-central Kansas for over 17 years.

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities on June 29, in honor of Haynes.

