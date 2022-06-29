Advertisement

Four people killed in fatal Amtrak crash identified

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three passengers killed in Monday’s fatal train crash.

Highway Patrol officials stated the following three people died from the incident:

  • Rochelle Cook, 58-year-old from De Soto, Kansas
  • Kim Holsapple, 56-year-old from De Soto, Kansas
  • Binh Pham, 82-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri

A statement indicated Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at the scene, while Pham was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was pronounced dead later Monday.

The truck driver was also identified as 54-year-old Billy Barton II of Brookfield, Missouri.

The Highway Patrol stated Tuesday that about 150 people sustained some form of injury from the crash.

NTSB officials were expected to provide another update Wednesday afternoon.

