Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week.

Former Wamego Police Chief Michael baker told 13 NEWS Wednesday that he has an appeal meeting scheduled Friday.

Baker was relieved of his position last week after being placed on leave the week prior. City leadership cited insubordination, unbecoming conduct, and an inability to get along with fellow employees as reasons behind the termination.

Baker says those allegations are unfounded. He filed a grievance Monday.

