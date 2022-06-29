Advertisement

Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday

13 News at Six
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week.

Former Wamego Police Chief Michael baker told 13 NEWS Wednesday that he has an appeal meeting scheduled Friday.

Baker was relieved of his position last week after being placed on leave the week prior. City leadership cited insubordination, unbecoming conduct, and an inability to get along with fellow employees as reasons behind the termination.

Baker says those allegations are unfounded. He filed a grievance Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas

Latest News

This is his final interview in our Consumer Corner series.
Attorney General details big settlement from opioid crisis litigation
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs in the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Patriots WR Malcolm Perry hosts youth football camp at Fort Riley
Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week.
Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday
After beginning its work following the tumultuous summer of 2020, the city of Topeka’s...
Police-community relations commission puts finishing touches on recommendations