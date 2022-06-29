Advertisement

Crash involving semi tanker and farm implement closes stretch of K-4 in Dickinson Co.

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Dickinson Co. highway had to be completely shut down Wednesday following a collision between a semi tanker and farm equipment.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, K-4 between K-43 and K-218 was closed just before noon, however the accident took place earlier in the morning. The highway is located between the communities of Herington and Hope.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi tanker involved in the accident was transporting liquid fertilizer and the spillage was near a waterway, which requires special procedures and precautions.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours. The road remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said nobody was injured.

13 NEWS reached out to the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office who did not have additional details.

