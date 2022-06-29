Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.

TPD says officers were called to the 3700 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. Tuesday around 4 p.m. on reports of suspicious activity. Officials say an alert citizen witnessed two subjects prowling in the railyard where a Union Pacific train engine was parked and called police.

When officers arrived, one of the men was seen coming out of the train engine compartment, the other was located nearby. Both ran away.

A perimeter was setup and officials say Good and Berardy were then taken into custody.

TPD says several railcars and Union Pacific equipment and been broken into and stripped of copper. Damages are estimated at more than $50,000.

