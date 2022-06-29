Advertisement

Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.

TPD says officers were called to the 3700 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. Tuesday around 4 p.m. on reports of suspicious activity. Officials say an alert citizen witnessed two subjects prowling in the railyard where a Union Pacific train engine was parked and called police.

When officers arrived, one of the men was seen coming out of the train engine compartment, the other was located nearby. Both ran away.

A perimeter was setup and officials say Good and Berardy were then taken into custody.

TPD says several railcars and Union Pacific equipment and been broken into and stripped of copper. Damages are estimated at more than $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
FILE
KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home
Teacher onboard Amtrak describes derailment
Teacher describes Amtrak derailment “Looks like a bomb went off”
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene

Latest News

Bishop Mendoza
Lawrence man convicted in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old
Zach Jowers is honored as our Good Kid as an officer in Boys State.
Zach is a soon-to-be Senior, and a State Treasurer, too
Topeka woman meets the first responders who saved her life
Topeka woman meets first responders who saved her life
Topeka woman meets the first responders who saved her life
Topeka woman meets the first responders who saved her life