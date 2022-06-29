Advertisement

Big 12 announces new Commissioner

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 conference has officially revealed its new Commissioner, Brett Yormark.

Yormark is the conference’s fifth Commissioner, succeeding Bob Bowlsby, who announced he’d be stepping down from the role back in April after a decade with the conference. Bowlsby will be transitioning to an interim role with the Big 12, which will be determined between him and the new Commissioner.

Yormark is coming to the Big 12 after three years with Roc Nation Unified, serving as COO and Co-CEO on the commercial side of the business.

He is a graduate of Indiana University, and started his career working in sports in the ticket office of the New Jersey Nets. He was eventually named CEO from 2005-2019.

He oversaw the franchise’s move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, relaunched the organization as the Brooklyn Nets, and led the building of Barclays Center, the first new arena in New York in 60 years, and a major college basketball destination.

Prior to his time with the Nets, Yormark served as Vice President of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR.

He will be entering the helm as the Big 12 prepares to undergo major changes. Texas and Oklahoma will be heading to the SEC in 2025, and the Big 12 will be welcoming Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston in 2023.

Yormark’s start date is set for August 1st, and his initial contract is a five year term.

