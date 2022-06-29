90+ new cases of COVID-19 reported in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 90 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Riley Co.

Riley County says on Wednesday, June 29, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment found 92 new COVID-19 cases in the county between June 18 and 24. It said the incidence rate was recorded at 123.9 cases per 100,000 residents which maintains the county’s position in the high incidence category.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reported that one COVID-positive patient is under its care.

The County also said no additional deaths have been reported in the county. Overall, it said 89 residents have died as a result of the virus.

The County also noted that the Riley Co. Health Dept. Clinic will begin to vaccinate children 6 months and older against COVID at its 2030 Tecumseh Rd. location.

For more information about COVID-19 in Riley Co., click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.