71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old Topeka man is behind bars after police officers allegedly found marijuana and crack cocaine during a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, June 29, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 600 block of Medford Ave. in connection to an ongoing investigation.

As they conducted the search warrant, officers said they found marijuana, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Larry Hines, 71, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Distribution of Certain Stimulants, Distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information related to the case should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.