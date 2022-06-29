Advertisement

71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old Topeka man is behind bars after police officers allegedly found marijuana and crack cocaine during a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, June 29, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 600 block of Medford Ave. in connection to an ongoing investigation.

As they conducted the search warrant, officers said they found marijuana, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Larry Hines, 71, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Distribution of Certain Stimulants, Distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information related to the case should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck
John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas

Latest News

This is his final interview in our Consumer Corner series.
Attorney General details big settlement from opioid crisis litigation
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry runs in the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Patriots WR Malcolm Perry hosts youth football camp at Fort Riley
Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week.
Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday
After beginning its work following the tumultuous summer of 2020, the city of Topeka’s...
Police-community relations commission puts finishing touches on recommendations
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.
Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday